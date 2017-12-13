Toronto woman alleges she was refused cab ride because it was a ‘couple blocks’

A Toronto woman is alleging she was refused a ride from a cab because it was a short fare.

Dashaa Chuu said the incident happened early Wednesday morning.

“I finished work at 2:30 a.m. and I usually have cash on me because I work in a nightclub on King West,” she said.

READ MORE: Police looking for woman accused of biting Toronto taxi driver’s face

“I try and avoid all the drunk people to get home safe.”

She approached a row of parked taxis in the King and Portland area and said she was hailed by the second driver, because the first driver already had a passenger.

“I got in and as soon as he found out that I was just going a couple blocks south, he told me to get out,” she said.

Chuu said the driver became heated when she refused to leave the cab and decided to take a video on her phone, but when she did the driver swatted his hand at her and swore.

“Everybody just wants to get home safe and the cab companies are not doing their jobs,” she said adding it was also the reason why she posted the incident on social media.

WATCH: woman alleges she was refused cab ride because ride was ‘couple blocks’

Rod Jones, Director Bylaw Enforcement said when incidents like this arise, an investigation is opened.

“There is conversation and interaction before she is able to turn her phone and capture,” he said.

“That’s what we want to get and that’s why we want to talk to [Chuu].”

Jones said drivers who refuse short-fare rides could be charged under the vehicle-for-hire bylaw and fined up to $500.

READ MORE: 1 man, 2 women sought in taxi driver assault in downtown Toronto

Licensing and Standards confirmed with Global News that an investigation is underway and they will be speaking with Chuu, but it’s not known which company the driver works for.

This is a problem Chuu has experienced on more than one occasion and she said she wants refusals for short rides to stop.

“It [happens] probably every other time I get into a cab,” she said.

“Just do your job. Everyone wants to get home safe.”