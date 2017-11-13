Police looking for woman accused of biting Toronto taxi driver’s face

Toronto police say the search is on for an unknown woman who bit a cab driver during a violent assault in a taxi near Eglinton West.

Investigators believe the “random and unprovoked” assault happened after a woman placed an order for a CO-OP taxi at Kitchener Avenue and Caledonia Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

After entering the cab, the woman allegedly became abusive before assaulting the driver and biting him on the face.

The woman then exited the cab and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a woman with a medium build with long, dark curly hair that’s bleached on the ends. She was also wearing a T-shirt with the words “BUDTENDER” on the front, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 13 Division or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).