Suspicious mailbox activity in West Kelowna and Peachland

West Kelowna and Peachland residents are being asked to be vigilant following a reported mail theft.

RCMP say the incident happened Friday, December 8 at a community mailbox in the 4500 block of Trepanier Road where a resident discovered empty packages on the ground. They say most of the packages appeared to be undamaged.

A day prior to the theft, West Kelowna RCMP were alerted about a suspicious male possibly breaking into mailboxes in the area of Paramount Drive and Ryser Place.

“When spotted, the suspect reportedly jumped into his vehicle and sped away from the area without his driving lights activated. RCMP examined the mail boxes in the area and found them to be undamaged and without signs of forced entry,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

He says there was a third incident on December 12 on Shannon Woods Dr. where a concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle full of parcels stopped in front of opened mailboxes. Police later determined the male was a Canada Post contractor.