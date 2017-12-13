California fire victims hope to thank firefighters after apology letter left on home

A California couple kept from their home by one of California’s devastating wildfires returned Friday to find their home damaged by fire crews, but an apologetic note about why the residence was damaged has resulted in the couple searching for the team to thank them.

Lindsey and Michael Jarrous were at work when the Lilac Fire in San Diego County broke out. For almost two days, they didn’t know what happened to their home.

The 4,100-acre fire broke out Thursday and eventually destroyed 157 structures and damaged 64 others.

It was the quick work of the San Diego Fire Department that helped spare the home, which was damaged but not destroyed.

When they returned home, the couple found the ceiling collapsed with chunks of drywall on their furniture and floor. Michael said they also noticed that a “little piece of the door was missing, as well as a boot mark on the door.

“So I’m thinking it was on fire, otherwise I don’t think they would’ve done this,” Lindsey told NBC affiliate KNSD NBC 7.

According to one firefighter, they had been sent to the complex of townhouses in Bonsall, Cali., and found palm trees in flames with embers scattering onto rooftops, including the Jarrous’ home.

As they approached the home, they had to kick in the door because embers were starting to overwhelm the home after becoming lodged in its attic.

The fire department’s captain told NBC that on entering they noticed Christmas decorations.

“There was so much love and warmth in the house,” said SDFD Capt. Matthew Praizner. “And we said, ‘We will do whatever we possibly had to give Christmas to these people.”

Attacking the fire in the attic swiftly and aggressively, they were able to prevent the home from being destroyed, but the weight of the water being used on the drywall caused the rooftop to collapse into the bedroom.

Firefighter Ernie Valdez told NBC 7 that during a final walk-through of the residence, he noticed the mess left behind.

“The mess we left from our boot prints, to where the hose line was dragged through, to the roof falling on their bedroom furniture,” he said.

So Valdez, remembering he had a notepad and pen on him, quickly wrote the residents a note that read, “Sorry about the door and ceiling. Had to get in there to save the home. San Diego Fire. Good luck”, and left it in the living room.

The Jarrous said when they returned home, they were greeted by the damage.

“We started to go through the house a bit and we found that note. I kept it. I keep it in my wallet now,” Michael said.

“I just thought it was so cool that they thought to leave a note. It’s brought joy to other people. Realizing how good they are. I don’t know. It was special,” Lindsey added.

Now the couple wants to get in touch with the fire team to thank them for saving the home.

Valdez, however, said he didn’t leave the note for recognition.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” he said. “I wrote this to let someone know why we caused the damage we did even though their home is still standing.”

Damage to the home is estimated at $65,000, but NBC reports not all of it will be covered by insurance.