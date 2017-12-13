Campers’ vehicles shot in Chilliwack backcountry, and police are seeking witnesses

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for witnesses after two vehicles were shot in the backcountry last week.

Police received two reports from campers on Dec. 10, alleging that their vehicles had been shot.

Officers investigated at two sites along Chilliwack Lake Road: a fish hatchery and the Tamihi Bridge, and carried out a “thorough examination” of vehicles at both sites.

READ MORE: New Westminster police seek witnesses after vehicle hits girl in ‘very thick fog’

The police believe that the vehicles, not the campers, were the targets in each shooting. No one was hurt.

“The reckless use of a firearm is a criminal act and it is fortunate no one was injured,” Cpl. Mike Rail said in a statement.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.