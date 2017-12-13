New Westminster police seek witnesses after vehicle hits girl in ‘very thick fog’

New Westminster police are seeking witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was struck in a hit and run in “very thick fog” on Dec. 7.

The girl was hit in the crosswalk at 12th Street and 7th Avenue around 5 p.m. She was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver or grey SUV, and the passenger side mirror may be damaged.

Sgt. Jeff Scott is asking people to be careful driving in the fog, and to “use your headlines and watch for pedestrians.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.