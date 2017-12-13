Canada
December 13, 2017 1:35 pm

New Westminster police seek witnesses after vehicle hits girl in ‘very thick fog’

By Laura Brougham Global News

A fog advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver.

Global News
A A

New Westminster police are seeking witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was struck in a hit and run in “very thick fog” on Dec. 7.

The girl was hit in the crosswalk at 12th Street and 7th Avenue around 5 p.m. She was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: New Westminster police find missing 13-year-old boy

The vehicle is believed to be a silver or grey SUV, and the passenger side mirror may be damaged.

Sgt. Jeff Scott is asking people to be careful driving in the fog, and to “use your headlines and watch for pedestrians.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
11 Year Old
Hit and Run
hit and run fog new westminster
hit and run new westminster
New Westminster
new westminster fog hit and run
new westminster hit and run
New Westminster Police
police looking for witnesses

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News