FortisBC Gas rates going down, electricity rates staying the same

An early Christmas gift from FortisBC.

The utility says natural gas rates are going down in 2018.

FortisBC says all natural gas customers will see a rate decrease in the New Year because of declining costs.

It says 2018 will mark the first year where customers across the province will be paying the same for natural gas.

Effective January 1, Okanagan residents will see their natural gas bills drop by six per cent or $45.

Meantime, FortisBC says electricity rates will be staying the same on January 1 but that could be short lived.

The utility has applied for a rate increase of 0.17 per cent in 2018.