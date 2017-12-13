Bus Assault
Suspect in serious Winnipeg Transit assault charged

Police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a November assault on a downtown bus.

Winnipeg police arrested a man believed to have been involved in a serious assault that happened Nov. 4 on a downtown bus.

READ MORE: Woman says she was attacked on Winnipeg bus after confronting man who harassed passenger

Members of the Major Crimes Unit picked up the man Tuesday after making a second appeal for help from the public on Monday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police release image of suspect in November bus assault

Police aren’t releasing his name, however said has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and released on a promise to appear.

