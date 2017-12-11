Winnipeg police release image of suspect in November bus assault

City police are again asking for help from the public in finding a man they believe to be responsible for a Nov. 4 assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Aisha Walker suffered injuries and broken teeth when a fellow passenger got into an argument with her and hit her in the face.

READ MORE: Woman says she was attacked on Winnipeg bus after confronting man who harassed passenger

The assault happened after Walker stepped up to defend a woman who was being sexually harassed by another passenger.

As she got into a verbal dispute with the man, another man on the bus got upset.

Police said it was that second person who attacked her.

After punching Walker, the suspect ran off the bus near the University of Winnipeg.

Police originally issued a call for help in solving the case Nov. 8.

READ MORE: Police ask for help finding suspect in Winnipeg bus assault

The suspect is described as follows:

late 20’s or early 30’s

dark hair and goatee

about 6′ tall

slim build

wearing brown or orange tuque, green parka, blue jeans and work boots.

Officials released a photo of the man believed to have been responsible for the assault Dec. 11.