Vehicle plows into West Kelowna building

Damage to a vacant retail space in West Kelowna is extensive but the driver is going to be okay.

The single-vehicle incident happened shortly before 9:30 Wednesday morning at the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre.

The vehicle ended up inside a vacant retail space, taking out the front window.

The driver told Global Okanagan that she’s not sure what happened, however, first responders suspect she may have hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.