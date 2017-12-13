west kelowna mall crash
December 13, 2017 12:49 pm
Updated: December 13, 2017 1:24 pm

Vehicle plows into West Kelowna building

By Global News
Blaine Gaffney/Global Okanagan
Damage to a vacant retail space in West Kelowna is extensive but the driver is going to be okay.

The single-vehicle incident happened shortly before 9:30 Wednesday morning at the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre.

The driver says she doesn’t know why she lost control of her vehicle before plowing it into a vacant retail space in West Kelowna.

Blaine Gaffney/Global News

The vehicle ended up inside a vacant retail space, taking out the front window.

The driver told Global Okanagan that she’s not sure what happened, however, first responders suspect she may have hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

 
