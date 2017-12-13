Ontario green home renovation program to offer thousands in rebates

TORONTO – Ontario’s environment minister says a new program will offer thousands of dollars in rebates to homeowners who complete energy-efficient renovations.

Chris Ballard says the government will use the proceeds of its cap-and-trade program to establish a fund — called the Green Ontario Fund — through a provincial agency.

The program will offer up to a $7,200 rebate for new insulation, up to $5,000 for new windows, and up to $20,000 for new ground source heat pumps.

In order to access the rebates, homeowners must hire a contractor who has been screened by the agency.

The government says buildings generate nearly a quarter of the province’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Ontario has pledged to cut greenhouse gas pollution to 15 per cent below 1990 levels by 2020, 37 per cent by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2050.