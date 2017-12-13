GO Transit driver assaulted in Guelph

A driver with GO Transit suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted by two passengers Tuesday afternoon.

Guelph Police said the two passengers boarded the bus at the downtown Guelph transit hub around 3:30 p.m. and began assaulting the driver by spitting and striking him in the face after he notified them they hadn’t paid the proper fare amount.

The two suspects were later found on a separate GO transit bus in the city and were apprehended by officers. The driver received medical attention for minor facial injuries.

A 19-year-old man from Brampton along with a 17-year-old Brampton woman are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm. The man was held in custody for a bail hearing while the woman was released and will appear in court at a later date.