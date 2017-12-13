Facebook post goes viral in effort to make a Christmas wish come true for Winnipeg girl

A Winnipeg mom is hoping a now viral Facebook post will help make her daughter’s Christmas wish come true.

The search for a special companion is now going Canada-wide.

Chelsea Obsniuk says Blue Bunny means the world to 4-year-old Brielle.

“She’s been so attached to it. It goes everywhere with her. She sleeps with it at night. It’s traveled across the country with us.”

But now, heartbreak…

Blue Bunny is gone.

“The kids met with Santa. My son asked for a race car set for Christmas. My daughter asked for her Blue Bunny. I don’t know how to explain to her that Santa can pull through for one twin and not the other.”

Obsniuk took to Facebook in the hopes someone, somewhere has a Blue Bunny.

The post has struck a chord – now shared hundreds of times.

Purchased at Dollarama in 2014, Obsiniuk admits the toy’s price tag wasn’t much – but to Brielle it’s priceless.

The family is now hoping a Christmas miracle will put a smile on the girl’s face.

And there is a new development.

Obsniuk says she has been contacted by someone in Alberta, who has an exact match of the blue bunny, and will be sending it to her.