B.C. Premier says he’ll be working on keeping other NDP promises, following Site C approval

Now that the decision on Site C is said and done, Premier John Horgan is turning his attention to making amends, by making good on several other big NDP promises.

“I’ve been a member of the NDP since 1983 and I’ve been involved with people within the NDP, and outside the NDP, who have been passionate about Site C the whole time.”

John Horgan says he’s understands many people, including many longtime supporters, feel let down.

“I’m saddened that we had to conclude that it was better to proceed than to not proceed and I am going to have to deal with the consequences of that with my friends and members of the NDP.”

Horgan says he has to deal with the consequences of their disappointment and work on keeping promises.

“The two big questions that I hear most often are housing and child care and those are going to be the centerpiece of our budget in February.”

It remains to be seen how far Horgan is willing to move on real estate speculation, and how much he can do to get to ten-dollar-a-day daycare, and if either is enough to keep those disappointed in his Site C decision on side.