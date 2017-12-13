Verdun fire being investigated as arson

The arson squad is investigating a three-alarm fire in an abandoned building on de L’Église Avenue, near Eadie Street in Montreal’s Verdun borough.

The fire — initially a one-alarm fire — broke out at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday in a two-storey building that once housed Bar Latour.

The blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm fire and police were called in to assist the fire department and re-direct traffic.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The file was transferred to the arson squad at around 11 p.m. after at least one witness reported seeing two people wearing dark clothing running away from the scene, shortly before the fire broke out.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said no one was injured, but the building was destroyed.