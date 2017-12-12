Parents of Dwayne Demkiw want expedited trial

It’s been just over two years since police made an arrest in the death of Dwayne Demkiw, who went missing in Alberta in 2015.

For Demkiw’s parents in Saskatoon, their search for justice and closure continues.

“I don’t think I’ll ever move on, he’s in my thoughts all the time,” Dwayne’s father Eugene Demkiw told Global News.

It’s a constant reminder for Eugene and Angeline Demkiw. Their son’s ashes sit in their living room, along with photos and other mementos from his life.

“He was a great guy, loved by his friends and of course his family,” Eugene said.

Dwayne Demkiw was 42 when he disappeared in May 2015. His body was discovered a year later in a wooded area south of Edmonton.

An American, Jason Steadman, is charged with first-degree murder in his death.

“It’s just like going through a dark tunnel and you can’t find your way out,” Dwayne’s mother Angeline Demkiw said.

Steadman, 43, was denied bail at the end of November.

The Demkiws make the drive from Saskatoon to Edmonton for each court proceeding in the case.

“It’s just so hard to live with, hour by hour, day by day, month by month, and now we’re waiting to get the trial moved up,” Angeline said.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in January 2019 – four years since Dwayne’s disappearance. This has been emotionally and financially draining for the family.

“It’s another round of listening to the evidence, listening to the process all over again and rekindling everything,” Eugene said.

The family has written letters to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould asking that the trial be moved up.

“Case scheduling can be affected by a number of factors, including the availability of justices, defence counsel and witnesses,” said Katherine Thompson, a spokesperson with Alberta’s Ministry of Justice and the Solicitor General.

“As a matter of the law, the Court of Queen’s Bench has inherent jurisdiction to control its own process which includes how and when trials are scheduled.

There is no word yet on if the trial will be expedited, but until then, the Demkiws are waiting for closure.