West Kelowna Warriors bring A-game to stuff hampers

They love to give fans an action-packed game to watch but now the West Kelowna Warriors hockey team is giving back to the community in a different way.

On Tuesday afternoon, the entire team gathered at a local church to make 50 Christmas food hampers for families in need.

“This is our 7th year and so yeah so we have done a lot of hampers over the years,” team chaplain Don Richmond said.

Richmond, who is the driving force behind the campaign, said the hamper event is made possible thanks to Warriors fans who donate money every year towards the cause.

More than $2,500 was collected this year at a recent game.

The funds bought the groceries for the hampers including turkeys.

‘It really is about giving and looking beyond our own particular needs,” Richmond said. “It turns out to be a really good exercise for anybody especially young men who are playing a great game, they are doing what they love to do. This expands their horizons and their boundaries and they love to do it so they show up here today and they are having a great time.”

To help spur donations, Shut Out Sports Collectibles donated a jersey for a draw signed by Detroit Red Wings Captain Henrik Zetterberg.