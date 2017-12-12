All hands on deck for daytime checkstop near Alberta community of Standoff

The Blood Tribe Police Service hosted what it called a “major Christmas-themed checkstop’ near Standoff, Alta. on Tuesday.

The checkstop was a joint operation between Blood Tribe Police, Lethbridge Police Service, RCMP, Sheriffs, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and the Southwest Alberta Road Safety Society on the Blood Reserve.

No charges for impaired driving were handed out, but 30 tickets were issued for the following offences:

Seatbelts

Class 7 driver not properly supervised

Suspended driver

Transports over weight on the highway

Driving while on cellular device

Unregistered vehicles

No insurance

No licence

Vehicle equipment

Expired licence plate

Child under 18 kilograms not in seat

Police say another 30 warnings were issued, while several vehicles were towed.

The checkstop lasted almost five hours in two different locations.

“It’s important that we do these things because we’re able to contact more of the public in a higher number at these checkstops and we’re able to interact with the public at the same time,” Blood Tribe Police Const. Catlin Chiasson said.

Blood Tribe resident Charlie Fox had a smooth interaction, saying he appreciates officers working to keep his community safe.

“It’s going to prevent impaired driving in our community,” Fox said. “It’s a time for families to get together, so we don’t want any problems.”

Police say checkstops will continue after the holiday season.