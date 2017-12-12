With holidays fast approaching, Surrey Food Bank warns of dip in donations

The holiday season is usually a booming time for charities like the Surrey Food Bank.

But this year, the organization has warned that the cupboards are looking a little bare, with donations lagging.

“Right now we’re doing OK but not as great as we’d like,” said Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer.

“It’s just a lot of donor fatigue, maybe. We just hit Halloween and Thanksgiving, it is the giving season, so people have been generous. But it’s just a little bit down.”

In particular, Jaffer said the organization is desperate for baby formula, with stocks almost completely depleted.

The Surrey Food Bank helps feed about 200 babies every week.

Food bank client Lynn said one of those babies was her daughter, adding she doesn’t know how she would have have made ends meet without the service.

“I raised one of my children here, she’s 18 now. It’s been 18 years. I’ve come here, and without this food bank it would have been terrible for us. It’s kept us eating and kept us together,” she said.

GALLERY: A look at the Surrey Food Bank

It’s an experience shared by Aletta, another client, who’s currently raising four sons with the food bank’s help.

“It means a lot to me, it means food for my children, it means that we have help,” she said.

“This place is a godsend, they’re amazing, they’re really amazing.”

Anyone looking to make a donation can contact the Surrey Food Bank at 604-581-5443, or visit in person at 10732 City Parkway.