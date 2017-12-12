Crime
Surrey RCMP looking for suspect in alleged knifepoint conveneince store robbery

Surrey RCMP is looking for this man in connection with a convenience store robbery last month.

Surrey RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a shop clerk at knifepoint last month.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, at a convenience store near 176 Street and 60 Avenue, according to RCMP.

Mounties said in the course of the robbery, the suspect brandished a knife, but no one was hurt.

The Surrey RCMP have released images of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man, aged 20 to 28 years old.

Police describe him as 5’10” and 190 pounds with a stocky build. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red cap, red-and-black checkered shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP and quote file number 2017-161890.

Global News