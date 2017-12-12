Surrey RCMP looking for suspect in alleged knifepoint conveneince store robbery

Surrey RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a shop clerk at knifepoint last month.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, at a convenience store near 176 Street and 60 Avenue, according to RCMP.
Mounties said in the course of the robbery, the suspect brandished a knife, but no one was hurt.
The Surrey RCMP have released images of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man, aged 20 to 28 years old.
Police describe him as 5’10” and 190 pounds with a stocky build. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red cap, red-and-black checkered shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP and quote file number 2017-161890.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.