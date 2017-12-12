Trent Lakes, Ont., man dies in collision involving tow truck

A Trent Lakes, Ont., man is dead following a two vehicle collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday afternoon.

OPP and emergency services responded around 12:30 p.m. to the collision on Kirkfield Road involving a pickup truck and a CAA flat bed tow truck, just north of the community of Kirkfield.

Police say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not indiciate which vehicle he was driving.

He has been identifed as Daryl Beckford, 26.

TRAFFIC: Kirkfield Road remains closed between Centennial Park Road and Brechin Road due to an accident. Avoid the area if possible #cklnews pic.twitter.com/6T2Rx08g56 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 11, 2017

“The second driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries,” police said.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene to assist. Kirkfield Road was closed between Centennial Park and Brechin roads until 5 p.m. as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.