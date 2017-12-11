Saint John council passes difficult budget while holding the line on taxes

It’s being called the toughest budget any Saint John Common Council has ever had to consider. The grim economic realities the city faces have generated a budget that calls for massive cuts to police, fire and many other services.

The $152-million plan brings with it a stable tax rate, something strongly supported by the mayor as the city looks to get its fiscal house in order.

“This is a budget that puts the citizens and taxpayers first and that’s the way it must be,” said Mayor Don Darling.

Councillor Gerry Lowe voted against, citing cuts to protective services and also the need for tax reform involving heavy industry.

“If we were taxed for the heavy equipment that exists in this city, the tax rate would less than a dollar,” Lowe said. “People would want to move here”.

Despite the stable tax rate, this is a difficult budget with cost-cutting measures across the board as the city grapples with a deficit of more than $3 million and a structural deficit at $6 million. That’s something the city manager says will lead to service reductions.

Most publicized is a combined $2.5-million reduction in the police and fire departments. A reduction the police union has already suggested will mean officers are removed from street crime, traffic and community service units.

“It is certainly a dark day in the 69-year history of the Saint John Police Force, one that has officers severely demoralized and the public shocked, all the public that we have talked to,” said Saint John Police Association rep, Bob Davidson.

The Firefighters Association says it still doesn’t know how budget cuts will play out.

“We don’t know what our new response model is going to be come Jan. 1 and I find that’s just criminal,” said association president Peter Alexander.

The fire chief says he understands fiscal restraint and has suffered through it before.

“Quite frankly, we’re still struggling with reductions of 2012,” explained chief Kevin Clifford. “I’ve been saying that since 2012 and not to have any overtime money to support fire operations is challenging”.

What wasn’t expected was a letter from New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant on Friday promising short-term relief from the province.

No financial details were officially disclosed so the budget process is to proceed as planned.