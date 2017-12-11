‘Man flu’ may be real, Canadian doctor argues

With flu season upon us, a Canadian doctor has taken it upon himself to explore whether there’s a scientific basis to the widely held idea that men exaggerate flu symptoms.

The so-called “man flu” is defined by the Oxford dictionary as “a cold or similar minor ailment as experienced by a man who is regarded as exaggerating the severity of the symptoms.”

But as family medicine professor Kyle Sue of Memorial University of Newfoundland wrote in the British Medical Journal, there has been no scientific review of research pertaining to gender differences in flu symptoms.

“Tired of being accused of overreacting, I searched the available evidence to determine whether men really experience worse symptoms and whether this could have any evolutionary basis,” Sue wrote.

His conclusion: Men may genuinely have more severe symptoms when they’re hit with a common cold.

Sue arrived at his thesis after analyzing the scientific literature and unearthing several pieces of evidence which suggest men may actually be more vulnerable to the flu.

For example, a 10-year observational study from the U.S. found that men had higher rates of flu-related deaths compared to women, while a study from Hong Kong found that adult men were more likely to be admitted to hospital due to flu.

Sue also cited studies which found women are more responsive to the flu vaccine than men, including one which found that high testosterone levels could weaken men’s immune responses following flu vaccination.

There may even be an evolutionary reason — in a review article titled “The sicker sex,” biologist Marlene Zuk posited that the advantages of high testosterone in males’ reproductive strategy may override the cons associated with immune system suppression.

“Arguments about the weaker sex notwithstanding, there is no contest about the identity of the sicker sex—it is males, almost every time,” Zuk wrote in her introduction.

However, Sue cautions that the evidence is very limited in scope and that several more studies will need to be carried out before anyone can come to a conclusive understanding of the “man flu.”

He says one potential study could look into whether whether men with strong immune systems are less successful at mating, and vice versa.

Scientific theorizing aside, Sue also offered a tongue-in-cheek insight into the potential advantages of exaggerating one’s flu symptoms, dubbing the common definition of the man flu “potentially unjust.”

“There are benefits to energy conservation when ill. Lying on the couch, not getting out of bed, or receiving assistance with activities of daily living could also be evolutionary behaviours that protect against predators,” he wrote.

“Perhaps now is the time for male friendly spaces, equipped with enormous televisions and reclining chairs, to be set up where men can recover from the debilitating effects of man flu in safety and comfort.”

