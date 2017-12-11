Health warning in the Okanagan for potentially deadly meningitis

A warning from health authorities after a 16-year-old Vernon girl is fighting for her life because of a severe case of meningitis.

The girl has been flown to a Vancouver hospital, where she remains in a medically-induced coma.

“What we’re doing is we’re working really closely with the school that this person attends to ensure that all of the contacts or people who might have been close to her have been provided with information…and antibiotics which prevent you from getting the disease,” Dr. Karin Goodison, Interior Health’s medical health officer, said.

The health region will also be offering immunizations at the school this week, she added.

“This particular bacteria that causes more severe cases, we do see fatality rates as high as 10 to 15 per cent,” Goodsin said.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that occurs rarely in Canada, according to Interior Health. It is reported most frequently in those from 15 to 24 years old.

“In order to share this bacteria, you really have to, what I call, ‘swap spit’,” Goodsin said. “You do that by sharing glasses, by sharing utensils, by kissing.”

“We discourage you from sharing your drinks with other people, sharing cigarettes.”

Symptoms can include a high fever, severe headaches, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, rash, drowsiness or seizures. Anyone who suspects they have the disease should seek immediate medical attention.

The most recent case in Vernon follows at least two confirmed cases in Oliver.

“What we do, is we look at the frequency of cases we’re getting in a population area and make determinations of whether it makes sense to start offering vaccinations more broadly, so we’re currently reviewing all of our information,” Goodsin said.