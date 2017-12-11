Atlantic premiers concerned about marijuana supply, push Ottawa to expedite licensing

Atlantic Canada’s premiers say they are worried about obtaining an adequate supply of weed as they move ahead to meet Ottawa’s July 1 deadline for legalized marijuana.

The four premiers called on the federal government to expedite the licensing of suppliers following a meeting today in Halifax.

READ MORE: Here’s where you’ll be buying marijuana in New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil made it clear that ensuring an adequate supply is Ottawa’s responsibility, saying “it’s their timeline and their permitting (regime).”

McNeil warns that if governments can’t supply enough pot, “someone else will,” in a reference to the black market.

WATCH: N.S. sets legal age for marijuana use at 19, names NSLC as retailer

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says although his province inked a production agreement last week, that alone won’t make product available until 2019.

Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan says ensuring supply is key so governments can sell marijuana of “reliable quality” to the public.