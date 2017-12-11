Police appealing for information after man’s body found at King Township construction site

Homicide detectives have taken over an investigation after a man’s body was found at a King Township construction site on Friday.

Police said they responded to the area of Jane Street and Mount Mellick Drive around 4:40 p.m. after receiving reports from the public.

York Regional Police’s homicide unit is now investigating and are appealing to anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area at the time to speak with police.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Richard Layton of no fixed address. He was known to frequent the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street in Toronto.

Police are also looking to speak to anyone who knows the victim and may have seen him in York Region prior to Friday.

Investigators can be reached at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865. Anonymous information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).