Vernon plant will rely heavily on foreign workers

A lot of businesses are finding it hard to find workers in the Vernon area, but the company behind the planned salad products operation in Coldstream said it has a strategy for finding labour.

Vegpro International will be hiring up to 200 staff for the $60 million operation on 700 acres purchased from the Coldstream Ranch.

President Gerry Van Winden said they hope to hire as many locals as possible, but they will look elsewhere if needed.

“We can count on foreign labour. Especially on the farming side,” he said.

Van Winden said at least 50% of their farm workers in Quebec are from Mexico.

He said most of the jobs will be year round, starting at $15 an hour.