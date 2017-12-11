Santa pays visit to children at Rotary/Easter Seals Christmas party in Peterborough

The smiles were aplenty at the annual Rotary/Easter Seals Christmas party in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Several dozens children and their families gathered at Peterborough Square for a day of arts and crafts, gingerbread decorating and snowman building.

READ MORE: 2 B.C. Easter Seals camps to close next year due to lack of funds

“This dates back to 47 years ago or so, so Rotary and Easter Seals have a really strong connection,” said Rick Storey with the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha.

Santa Claus also made an appearance to hand out presents to children who are members of Easter Seals, the organization which provides services, programs and equipment for children with with physical and/or mental disabilities.

The Rotary Club says the event is a different kind of community service the organization is known

“We like to build things and reach out and have fun with the community because this is fun,” said Storey.

The children and their families were also treated to a lunch and movie after the party.