Neil Young auctions off train collection for nearly $300,000

Canadian rocker Neil Young put his beloved 230-plus train collection up for auction.

The 72-year-old sold his large collection of Lionel trains with Julien Auctions for nearly $300,000.

A “custom-painted Commodore Vanderbilt 4-6-4 locomotive,” for example, sold for $10,000 on its own.

READ MORE: Neil Young releases music video celebrating Fourth of July

Young and his son Ben, who has cerebral palsy, have collected the trains since the early 1990s. The hobby has since grown and filled Young’s California ranch.

Other items up for auction included rare cars and music gear.

Young’s personalized 1953 Buick code 76 Roadmaster Skylark convertible was auctioned for $400,000.

READ MORE: Neil Young cancels iconic Bridge School Benefit, cites ‘personal reasons’

According to Reuters, a portion of the auction proceeds will go directly to the Bridge School in California, a school Young and now ex-wife Pegi co-founded in 1986 for children with severe speech and physical impairments.

“Collecting all of these items has been my great joy,” Young said in a statement. “They have provided a source of inspiration, fun and creativity throughout my life. Now it is time to share them with others in the world whom I hope will enjoy and love them as much as I have.”