Iconic Nick’s Spaghetti House closing next week after 6 decades in East Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s oldest Italian restaurants is shutting its doors for good next week.

Nick’s Spaghetti House, which opened on Commercial Drive in 1955, will serve its last plate of spaghetti and meatballs on Dec. 21.

Over the years, the restaurant has become an East Vancouver institution, and one of Commercial Drive’s few remaining links to its Italian roots. Back in the day, the eatery was popular with Vancouver Canucks players, who would often dine there after playing games at the Pacific Coliseum.

“The building was bought so another restaurant is coming in here so we’ve been told to leave,” restaurant manager Susan Macdonald said.

Macdonald said the news has hit the restaurant’s 13 employees hard, “not just because we’re losing our job but because we are a family.”

Staff said the impending closure of the restaurant is yet another reminder of how the city is changing and that it will be tough to see another restaurant on the site where Nick’s stood for more than 60 years.

“I guess it’s just a new beginning for people and they’ll have to find another place,” Macdonald said.