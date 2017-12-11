City asks Edmonton residents to help to win $50M

The City of Edmonton is asking for the public’s help in a national challenge.

The federal government launched the Smart City Challenge, a national competition that challenges communities to adopt a “smart cities approach” to improve the lives of their residents through innovation, data and connected technology.

The winning community will get $50 million.

The city has partnered with other levels of government, local organizations, post-secondary schools and businesses to brainstorm ideas that use technology and information to improve livability and opportunities for the city.

But it’s also asking Edmontonians to get involved.

“We’re looking for the one-in-a-million idea that will help us win this challenge,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “I know Edmontonians care deeply about their city and are generous in spirit, with a desire to collaborate and make a difference for their fellow citizens.”

“We know that the more perspectives we get, the stronger our proposal will be,” Open City and Technology branch manager Wendy Gnenz said. “Working together, we can create and nurture a resilient, livable and workable community that rises to the challenges we face today.”

The city asks residents to submit their ideas to the Smart Cities Challenge Citizen Engagement website.

Applications for the competition are due April 24, 2018. An independent jury will select the winner.