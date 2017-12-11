Explosion hits New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal, at least 1 injured

Emergency crews are responded to an explosion at a New York City major transit hub Monday morning.

The New York City Police Department said units were responding to reports “of an explosion of unknown origin” in midtown Manhattan at about 7:45 a.m. ET.

Video from social media shows several firefighters near the Port Authority terminal. It’s unclear if anyone has been injured as a result of the incident. The terminal has been evacuated.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Citing a police source, both CBS and ABC News reported a possible pipe bomb was set off inside a subway tunnel injuring at least one person and one person reportedly in custody.

However, bus terminal remains open.

New York City’s Mayor’s Office said Bill de Blasio had been briefed on the situation.

More to come.