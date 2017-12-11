Option nationale votes to merge with Québec Solidaire ahead of 2018 election

Two small, left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties have voted to join forces ahead of next year’s provincial election.

The members of Option Nationale voted today by a strong margin to approve the merger with Québec Solidaire.

READ MORE: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Manon Massé named Quebec Solidaire spokespersons

The two parties reached an agreement in October but the deal had to be endorsed by both memberships before it is made official.

Option nationale was formed in 2011 by former Parti Québécois (PQ) member Jean-Martin Aussant after he felt the PQ was dragging its feet on the sovereignty question.

READ MORE: Quebec solidaire votes to merge with Option nationale ahead of 2018 election

Québec Solidaire voted in favour of the merger last week.

Québec Solidaire holds three seats in the 125-member Quebec legislature, while Option nationale holds none.