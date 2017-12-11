Politics
December 11, 2017 7:53 am

Option nationale votes to merge with Québec Solidaire ahead of 2018 election

By The Canadian Press

Quebec Solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, left, taps on Option nationale leader Sol Zanetti's shoulder at the end of a news conference, Thursday, October 5, 2017 in Quebec City. Both parties voted in favour of merging. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Two small, left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties have voted to join forces ahead of next year’s provincial election.

The members of Option Nationale voted today by a strong margin to approve the merger with Québec Solidaire.

The two parties reached an agreement in October but the deal had to be endorsed by both memberships before it is made official.

Option nationale was formed in 2011 by former Parti Québécois (PQ) member Jean-Martin Aussant after he felt the PQ was dragging its feet on the sovereignty question.

Québec Solidaire voted in favour of the merger last week.

Québec Solidaire holds three seats in the 125-member Quebec legislature, while Option nationale holds none.

