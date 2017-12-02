Québec Solidaire

More
Politics
December 2, 2017 2:07 pm

Quebec solidaire votes to merge with Option nationale ahead of 2018 election

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this Oct. 2017 file photo, Quebec Solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, left, speaks at a news conference in Quebec City while Option nationale leader Sol Zanetti, right, looks on. The parties announced their intention to merge, but the deal must be endorsed by both memberships before it becomes official.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
A A

Two small, left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties have moved a step closer to joining forces ahead of next year’s provincial election.

The members of Quebec solidaire voted today by a strong margin to approve the merger with Option nationale.

READ MORE: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Manon Massé named Quebec Solidaire spokespersons

Party co-spokeswoman Manon Masse welcomed the vote result, calling it an important step for the province’s progressive independence movement.

The two parties reached an agreement in October but the deal must be endorsed by both memberships before it is made official.

READ MORE: Former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois joins Quebec Solidaire

Option nationale’s membership will vote on the merger next week.

Quebec solidaire holds three seats in the 125-member Quebec legislature, while Option nationale holds none.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Manon Masse
Option Nationale
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec opposition parties
Quebec politics
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News