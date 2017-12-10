Saskatoon Blades bare their teeth in 3-2 win over Prince Albert Raiders

In their second outing in less than 24 hours, the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

It was their second of eight meetings this season, after the Raiders defeated the Blades 4-3 in overtime in their first meeting on Oct. 21.

Saskatoon got out to an early lead thanks to a goal from Cameron Hebig 4:58 minutes in, and the ice was flooded with stuffed animals, as the Blades hosted their annual teddy bear toss.

Jordy Stallard and Curtis Miske found the back of the net twice for the Raiders, both times to even the score, but Alec Zawatsky’s goal in the third period would be the game-winner for the Blades. Their series with Prince Albert is now even at 1-1 this season.

Nolan Maier, 16, was making his tenth-straight start in net, and made a remarkable 34 saves in the contest.

The Blades now trail the Raiders by four points for the final Eastern Division wild card playoff spot. The WHL rivals will face off two more times, Dec. 27 and 28, before the new year.