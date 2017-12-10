Driver pulled over to use handheld device, hit in two-vehicle collision: police

Saskatoon police say a driver who pulled over to use a handheld device did not leave enough room for a vehicle to pass before a crash on Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the southbound off-ramp from Attridge Drive to Circle Drive East at around 10:55 a.m. CT.

Police said a motorist pulled over onto the shoulder in order to use a handheld device when the vehicle following behind struck the stopped vehicle.

The lone driver in the stopped vehicle was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

The other driver was not hurt.

Police are reminding motorists who pull off the roadway to use handheld devices that they must be completely onto the shoulder and not encroaching upon the driving lane.

The investigation is ongoing.