Semi hauling flour rolls on Circle Drive
A semi rollover on Circle Drive made for the type of mess usually only seen in a kitchen.
Around 10:35 a.m. CT on Wednesday, a semi-truck and trailer flipped on its side near the Lorne Avenue exit.
The trailer was hauling flour.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the incident and controlled fluid leaks from the semi.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
