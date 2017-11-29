Freezing rain creating slippery road conditions in and around Saskatoon

Drivers are dealing with icy road conditions in and around Saskatoon.

Freezing rain has created icy roads in some areas of the city Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads, particularly on overpasses and bridges.

City crews are applying a pre-wet salt mixture on priority one streets and bridges.

There are no reports of any serious collisions.

Outside of Saskatoon, travel is not recommended on all highways in the Kerrobert area.

The highway hotline is reporting roads in the area are ice covered.

Living Sky School Division has cancelled all Unity bus routes for Wednesday due to the icy road conditions.

Check the highway hotline

before heading out for the latest road conditions.