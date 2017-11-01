No plans to introduce distracted walking laws in Saskatchewan

An Ontario legislator is targeting distracted walking with a private members bill that would fine people for using a cellphone while crossing a street.

Liberal MPP Yvan Baker said his proposed legislation would strengthen road safety and save lives.

No plans for similar legislation is being considered in Saskatchewan and Saskatoon police said distracted walking is not a focus for the force at this time.

The number of distracted pedestrian incidents is on the decrease in the province.

Statistics from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said 37 people were injured in 2006 in distracted walking incidents.

In 2011, there were 30 injuries and one death and in 2016, one person was killed and 11 injured.

While officials in Saskatchewan are not currently interested in distracted walking legislation, a recent poll found 66 per cent of Canadians support the idea.