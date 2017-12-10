Manitoba Moose bounce back in rematch with Milwaukee Admirals

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose started a new streak just a day after having their nine game win streak snapped.

Patrice Cormier scored twice as the the Moose dominated the Milwaukee Admirals to the tune of a 6-1 victory in the rematch on Sunday at Bell MTS Place. The division leading Moose earned their 14th win in their last 16 games. They’ve also gained at least a single point in 11 consecutive games now.

“I thought we did a lot of good things yesterday that we did again today,” said Moose head coach Pascal Vincent.

“But we were more consistent in our decisions in the way we created offence, and when we use our speed we’re hard to play against.”

“We weren’t happy with our game that we played against them yesterday.” said forward Chase De Leo. “We’re glad that we had a good bounce back game.”

Tyler Kelleher scored the only goal in the opening frame as he finished off a 2-on-1 after a beautiful saucer pass by Harry Zolnierczyk. But the Moose came alive in the middle frame with three – second period goals. Cormier, JC Lipon, and Mike Sgarbossa all solved Juuse Saros in the second stanza as the Moose took a two goal to the final frame.

The Moose would strike for three more goals in the third period. Cormier, De Leo, and Brendan Lemieux all scored in the final frame as the Moose won by five goals. De Leo finished with three points while Buddy Robinson notched a pair of assists including a nifty setup for Cormier on a no look, behind the back pass.

“All I heard was Patrice yell my name with a french accent,” Robinson said. “So I figured it had to be him and threw it behind the back, and he was right there to tap it in. So it was a great play all around.”

Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 43-33. Making his first appearance of the season for the Moose, goalie Jamie Phillips made 32 saves to pick up the win.

Michael Hutchinson was not dressed for Manitoba after he suffered a lower body injury in the shootout on Saturday, but he is expected to be fine. Former Manitoba Bisons goalie Steve Christie was brought in to dress as the emergency backup.

8,275 fans were in attendance for the annual Stars Wars day.

The Moose will embark on a three game road trip starting on Friday with their first ever visit to Belleville to face the Senators.

