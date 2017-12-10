Halifax man hit by a car, then hit with a ticket for not pressing button at crosswalk
Police in Halifax say a pedestrian who was struck by a car has been ticketed for allegedly failing to activate the lights at a crosswalk.
They say a male pedestrian was struck by a car at a marked crosswalk equipped with amber lighting on Saturday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the pedestrian failed to activate the crossing lights before entering the roadway.
They say witnesses confirmed that the lights were not flashing at the time of the incident, and officers made sure the lights were in working order.
They say the pedestrian was sent to hospital for treatment, but his life is not thought to be in danger.
He was issued a ticket under a section of the Motor Vehicle Act that prohibits entering a crosswalk without activating the lights if they’re available.
