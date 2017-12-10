Man taken to hospital after incident in Norwood
Winnipeg police say an injured man was taken to hospital after an incident in Norwood on Sunday.
Police tape surrounds a corner of St. Mary’s Road and Caton Street where blood could be seen on the concrete sidewalk.
Officials say police were called to the area after 11 a.m. for the report of an injured male.
He was taken to hospital but there’s no word on his condition or how he was injured.
