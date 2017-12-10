Snow, freezing rain, wind expected in southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for precipitation and wind in southern Saskatchewan.

While unseasonably mild conditions persist, a developing weather system over the northern Alberta/Saskatchewan border is forecast to track through central Saskatchewan on Sunday afternoon.

This system will bring a mix of rain or snow and a risk of freezing rain to the northern Parklands and the northeastern grain belt.

It will also bring a strong northwest wind to the southern half of the province this evening.

Most areas will see gusts of 60 or 70 kilometres per hour. However, local gusts of 80 or even 90 km/h are possible. The most likely areas for the stronger gusts are around the higher terrain between Saskatoon and the Battlefords as well as around Cypress Hills.

Winds are expected to abate Sunday night.

