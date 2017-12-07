Saskatoon weather outlook: warm up makes roads sloppy & slippery

Heat spills in for the weekend, bringing in sloppy and slippery road conditions.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

-11 is where temperatures dipped back to Thursday morning with wind chills making it feel like -18 at times.

A mix of sun and cloud started the day as we made it into minus single digits before noon with even warmer air just west of the city.

Pretty pleasant morning out there in Saskatoon under a mix of sun and cloud https://t.co/SoqZERPp44 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/rao4f48WKa — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 7, 2017

We're still in minus double digits, at -11 degrees, feeling like -18 with wind chill, but the heat isn't far off! https://t.co/SoqZERPp44 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Ivz32efuCJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 7, 2017

Check this out – it's -6 now in Saskatoon & we've already surpassed our normal daytime high of -7 for this time of year…and we'll be warming for a few more hours to come! https://t.co/SoqZERPp44 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/f7rlSvl8jz — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 7, 2017

We’ll tap into that warmer air during the afternoon as breezy west-northwesterly winds help mix the mild air, which is just above ground level, down to the surface and we warm toward the freezing mark under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear skies will stick around into the evening as we cool back toward minus double digits and those west-northwesterly winds remain persistently breezy through the night, helping keep us from cooling off too much.

Friday

Winds stay breezy from the west-northwest to start the final day of the first full week of December, which will allow us have a mild start to the day with wind chills only dipping into the mid-minus teens to start.

An upper ridge of high pressure will keep us under mostly sunny skies through the day and assist in warming us up to around -1 for an afternoon high.

Weekend

The influence of the upper ridge lasts into the weekend with loads of sunshine on Saturday before a bit of a blip swings in and brings in some more clouds on Sunday with wind gusts in excess of 50 km/h possible.

Incredibly warm heat will also persist into the weekend thanks to that ridge, bumping daytime highs a few degrees above freezing both days, so expect some sloppy roads during the day and slippery driving in the evening and morning hours as we fall below freezing allowing any water on streets to freeze.

Work Week Outlook

The ridge briefly slides aside to start the work week, allowing more clouds in on Monday with a daytime high around the freezing mark before we bump back up above zero as it rebuilds us back into more sun by mid-week.

Chance Dowson took the Dec. 7 Your Saskatchewan photo near Davidson:

READ MORE: Get a 2017 Your Saskatchewan calendar today

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.