Wildfire alert issued for Kananaskis Country

A wildfire is currently burning in Kananaskis Country, south of Calgary.

The wildfire is affecting an area on the north side of Highway 532 approximately eight kilometres west of Highway 22 in the Forest Protection Area of Kananaskis Improvement District.

The wildfire is currently being held and is approximately four to five hectares in size and there is no threat to structures or the public at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area while fire resources are on the scene, which is west of Nanton in the municipal district of Ranchland.

No information is available on the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: Record heat hits southern Alberta