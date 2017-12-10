SNL’s Michael Che goes ‘undercover’ as ‘liberal white woman’ named Gretchen

SNL Weekend Update host Michael Che said he receives a lot of mail from “super, liberal, white women.”

So this week, he went undercover as a “liberal white woman” named Gretchen to “walk a mile” in their shoes.

Che said he had to go through a “thorough transformation” to convince the outside world that “black-ass Michael Che was actually a liberal, white woman.”

While he chose not to don make-up, Che did throw on crotched hats with several scarves at once. He said the biggest adjustment was getting the language right.

“The trickiest part for me was learning how to talk like a liberal white woman so I went on Yelp. I read a bunch of Huffington Post articles,” he explained. “I listened to the most ignorant rap music I could find.

“I read the Lena Dunham book, you know white women stuff.”

Che then went on the “ultimate test” which was Sunday brunch.

At a table with a group of women, one mentioned Meghan Markle’s engagement ring.

After another lady said she was jealous, Che responded with: “Look, I don’t mean no disrespect but I just feel like the monarchy is literally the patriarchy. As a Liberal white woman, I can’t support that shit.”

He earned kudos from around the table.

Che said that he felt unsafe at times as he wandered the streets of New York City as his alter ego.

“It’s a big city. There’s a lot of sketchy dudes out there. Some times I didn’t feel safe,” he explained as he rode an elevator with host James Franco.

In the end, he surmised that he learned a lot about liberal white woman over the course of his 24 hours as Gretchen.

“They want the same things that everyone else wants. Equality, respect and wine in the daytime with no judgement.”