Children bombard mall Santa with controversial political questions in SNL cold open

It was clear the controversial events of 2017 haven’t gone over the heads of our children, as one kid after another bombarded an unsuspecting mall Santa Clause with political questions in this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open.

After coming back from his lunch break, Santa invites Tyler to sit on his lap and tell him what he wants for Christmas.

“Tyler, what would you like Santa to bring you this year,” asks mall Santa.

“Could I get a Mega Bloks Dinosaur?” Tyler asks. Santa says he thinks that can be arranged. “And, could I get laser tag,” Tyler requests. Santa promises he’ll try. “And, can you tell me, what did Al Franken do?” referring to the Democratic politician who recently resigned after sexual misconduct allegations came to light.

Stumped, Santa agrees to handle the Mega Bloks and the laser tag, but asks Sugarplum the elf to take the “Al Franken thing.”

Sugarplum – who then asks to be called Amy “in the current climate” – refuses, forcing Santa to tell Tyler that “Al Franken is on Santa’s naughty list this year.”

“And what about Roy Moore? Which list is he on?” Tyler asks, curious about the Republican nominee in the upcoming Alabama senate election who’s also been accused of sexual misconduct by several women in the past few months.

Amy pipes in, “It’s not really a list. It’s more of a registry.”

Jessica pays a visit to Santa next, and brings several follow-up inquiries to Tyler’s questions. Jessica wonders if President Trump is on the naughty list, to which Santa responds that he’d rather stay out of political matters.

“Our president may have said or done a few naughty things,” Santa tells Jessica.

“Nineteen accusers, Google it,” Santa’s elf once again chimes in.

Santa then tells Jessica that everyone can learn a lesson from what’s going on in the news these days.

Jessica agrees, saying she’s learned that “if you admit you get something wrong, you get in trouble. But, if you deny it, they let you keep your job.”

As Santa begins to get flustered by the questions, the next few kids to visit bring questions about the recently-passed tax reform bill, opioids, and the potential for an American embassy to be built in Jerusalem following U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

While Amy the elf does her best to reassure a concerned Jenny – the last child to visit mall Santa – that everything will be okay (in three years, 42 days and 24 minutes), Jenny wagers that she’ll have a plan if things don’t work out.

“Just in case,” says Jenny, “I’m putting all my money in Bitcoin.”

Saturday Night Live airs on Global TV.