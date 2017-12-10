Edmonton restaurant damaged in late night fire in west end

A west Edmonton business was damaged in a fire for the second time in as many days on the same west end block.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews were called to Roman’s Family Restaurant on Stony Plain Road and 158 Street.

Heavy smoke had blanketed the area when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews worked to contain the flames to the attic and managed to get the blaze under control shortly before midnight.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire so no evacuation was necessary.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said an investigation into the cause of the fire would begin after an engineer could test the integrity of the building. That was expected to happen on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, a nearby auto-servicing business sustained damage after a fire broke out behind the building.

Fire officials said the fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at Lube Techz Edmonton Oil Change & Tire Services in the area of 159 Street and Stony Plain Road.

No injuries were reported and it’s not known what caused the fire.