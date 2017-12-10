Investigations
December 10, 2017 11:56 am

Edmonton restaurant damaged in late night fire in west end

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at Roman's Family Restaurant on the west end, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Paul Gross, Credit
A A

A west Edmonton business was damaged in a fire for the second time in as many days on the same west end block.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews were called to Roman’s Family Restaurant on Stony Plain Road and 158 Street.

READ MORE: North Edmonton pizza shop fire causes roughly $1M in damages

Heavy smoke had blanketed the area when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Story continues below

Crews worked to contain the flames to the attic and managed to get the blaze under control shortly before midnight.

READ MORE: Firefighters investigate gas leak in northeast Edmonton strip mall

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire so no evacuation was necessary.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said an investigation into the cause of the fire would begin after an engineer could test the integrity of the building. That was expected to happen on Sunday.

READ MORE: West Edmonton fire causes damage to auto business

On Friday afternoon, a nearby auto-servicing business sustained damage after a fire broke out behind the building.

Fire officials said the fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at Lube Techz Edmonton Oil Change & Tire Services in the area of 159 Street and Stony Plain Road.

No injuries were reported and it’s not known what caused the fire.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Blaze
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton restaurant
Edmonton restaurant fire
Roman's Family Restaurant
Stony Plain Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News