December 8, 2017 11:31 pm

West Edmonton fire causes damage to auto business

By Online journalist  Global News

Fire officials said a fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. by Lube Techz Edmonton Oil Change & Tire Services in the area of 159 Street and Stony Plain Road.

Paul Rampersaud/ Global News

An auto-servicing business sustained damage after a fire broke out behind the building in west Edmonton late Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. at Lube Techz Edmonton Oil Change & Tire Services in the area of 159 Street and Stony Plain Road.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and were investigating immediately after.

No injuries were reported and it’s not known what caused the fire.

Fire officials did not provide an estimate on the extent of the damage.

View photos from the scene of the fire below:

Fire officials said a fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. by Lube Techz Edmonton Oil Change & Tire Services in the area of 159 Street and Stony Plain Road.

Paul Rampersaud/ Global News
Paul Rampersaud/ Global News
Paul Rampersaud/ Global News
Paul Rampersaud/ Global News

