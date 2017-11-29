Weekend fire at Edmonton bakery caused $2.2M in damage

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a weekend fire that destroyed Calico Baking was caused by “unattended cooking” on the electric burner of a hot plate and resulted in $2.2-million worth of damage.

“The event reinforces how important it is to be careful when cooking,” a fire spokesperson told Global News on Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, over two dozen firefighters arrived to a blaze at the bakery, which is next to a Burger Baron restaurant in the area of 95 Street and 111 Avenue. Nobody was injured but fire officials said the fire resulted in extensive damage to the bakery while the Burger Baron sustained some smoke damage.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said of the $2.2 million in damage, structural damage accounts for $1.7 million of it while damage to contents accounts for the remaining $500,000.